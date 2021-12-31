Idaho State Police: Backlog of rape test kits cleared

Written by Associated Press
December 31, 2021
FILE PHOTO: DNA. Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say they have finished testing a backlog of 1,100 rape kits identified in a 2016 audit. The agency in a news release Wednesday says reports on the test results have been provided to investigators and prosecutors.

The agency also says any hits in the National DNA Index System have been provided to local law enforcement. The 2016 audit led to questions about local and state law enforcement treatment of sexual assault victims.

Matthew Gamette is the Laboratory System director of Idaho State Police Forensic Services. He says the agency is leading a statewide multidisciplinary team addressing culture change involving investigation, prosecution, and treatment of sexual assault survivors.

