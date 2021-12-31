U.S. Census surveys concerns of unvaccinated Americans

The U.S. Census Bureau administered a new version of its experimental Household Pulse Survey in early December to identify reasons why American adults are avoiding COVID-19 vaccinations.

CACHE COUNTY – For weeks, public health authorities nationwide have been reporting that the majority of Americans infected with COVID-19 during the recent coronavirus pandemic surge are unvaccinated.

For example, the Utah Department of Health noted on Dec. 28 that, in the past month, Utahns who were unvaccinated were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and nearly 20 times more likely to succumb to the disease than their vaccinated neighbors.

Federal officials are sufficiently concerned about those risks that the U.S. Census Bureau undertook a nationwide study to identify unvaccinated Americans and their rationale for not being immunized against COVID-19.

As of Dec. 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta reported that roughly 85 percent of American adults over age 18 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest version of the Census’ experimental Household Pulse Survey (HPS) was therefore revised to seek the reasons why the remaining 15 percent of U.S. adults have avoided being immunized.

Census statistician Lindsay M. Monte says those survey results revealed that, on average, unvaccinated adults are younger and less educated than adults who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Roughly 75 percent of unvaccinated survey respondents were under 50 years of age. Among vaccinated adults, less than half were under 50.

The latest HPS results also indicated that vaccinated Americans were twice as likely than the unvaccinated to have a college or graduate degree.

The unvaccinated were also much less likely to be married than Americans who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

There was no significant difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated adults in terms of racial and ethnic characteristics except in the case of Asian-Americans. Only 1 percent of the unvaccinated respondents to the HPS poll were Asian-American, a notable under-representation.

The Census survey found that about half of the unvaccinated respondents reported they were concerned about possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Other reasons cited were lack of trust in the vaccine (42 percent); lack of trust in the government (35 percent); their doctor not recommending immunization (less than 10 percent); and difficulty associated with obtaining a vaccination (about 2 percent).

Among the small subset of unvaccinated adults who said that it was difficult to obtain immunization, the survey results indicated that they were more likely to be non-white, unmarried, less educated, economically disadvantaged or disabled.

Monte says this latest version of the HPS was sent to more than 1 million U.S. households in early December. Analysis of its results are based on approximately 61,000 valid responses.

About 58 percent of Utah’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

Much less scientific surveys of unvaccinated Utahns by media outlets have found their rationale for avoiding immunization include concern about long-term side effects of the vaccine; personal physician’s orders; lack of concern about COVID-19 due to youth and health status; fear of needles; and concern about mingling with crowds at vaccination sites.

Nearly 100,000 adults in northern Utah are totally vaccinated, including about 65 percent of the three-county population of the Bear River Health District. More than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Bear River Health District.