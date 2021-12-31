Utah State women’s basketball loses to Air Force, 65-52

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State women’s basketball (5-6, 0-1 MW) lost, 65-52, to Air Force (7-6, 1-1 MW) inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday.

The Aggies jumped out to an early 15-7 lead, but an 8-0 Falcon run would tie things up at 15-15 with 50 seconds to go in the first quarter. A layup by sophomore guard Olivia Wikstrom gave USU its last lead of the game at 19-17 with 9:13 to go in the second period. The Falcons closed out the stanza with a 20-6 run to lead 37-25 at the half. Air Force maintained the double-figure lead for the remainder of the game for the 65-52 win.

Junior guard Shyla Latone led the Aggies with 12 points, while senior guard/forward E’Lease Stafford and graduate forward Laci Hawthorne each scored 10.

Utah State finished the day shooting 38.0 percent (19-of-50) from the floor, 33.3 percent (3-of-9) behind the arc and 73.3 percent (11-of-15) at the free throw line. Air Force shot 41.5 percent (27-of-65) from the field, 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from behind the 3-point line and 77.8 percent (7-of-9) at the free throw line.

USU next takes on Nevada (9-4, 1-0 MW) in Reno on Monday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. (MT).

