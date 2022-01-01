Ask an Expert – January garden planning tips

If the spike in gardening interest the last two years is any indication of what 2022 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tipsand links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.

* Peruse garden and seed catalogs and select new vegetable varieties to try this year.

* Plan and design your vegetable garden. Try to implement crop rotations of vegetable families to reduce disease buildup.

* Consider growing herbs and microgreens indoors to add fresh greens to your diet.

* Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.

* If you are storing bulbs, check their condition to ensure that they are firm, and remove any that are soft or rotten.

* Perform routine maintenance on lawn mowers and other small engine garden equipment.

* For information about Master Gardener classes around the state, visit extension.usu.edu/mastergardener/find-a-program.

* Specific gardening information can be found at garden.usu.edu, including fruit, vegetable, and herb growing guides as well as information on soil, lawn, yard, tree, shrub, and flower care. In addition are monthly tips, the basics of gardening, information on events, classes, and more.