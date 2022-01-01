USU’s Mountain West home opener vs Boise State postponed

13 MAR 2021: Brock Miller #22 of the Utah State Aggies is introduced prior to the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Mountain West Conference announced Saturday that Tuesday’s matchup in Logan between Utah State and Boise State is being postponed “due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Boise State men’s basketball program.”

This is the second straight conference game to be postponed for USU. The Aggies had been scheduled to face San Jose State on New Year’s Day but because of COVID-19 issues within the Spartan program the game had to be postponed. In a statement, the Mountain West announced that if the game cannot be rescheduled it will be declared a no contest.

The Aggies last played a game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Air Force. The next game currently on USU’s schedule is Saturday, January 8 at New Mexico, meaning the Aggies will have played only one game in the span of 18 days.