June 21, 1951 – December 29, 2021 (age 70)



Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Clifford Thomas Hayden 70, passed away, Wednesday December 29th 2021 following a 20 month courageous battle with cancer. Cliff was born on June 21, 1951 to Mitchell M and Gladys A Hayden in Roy Utah.

Cliff grew up in Roy and graduated from St Joseph Catholic High School in 1969. Throughout his schooling years he participated in basketball, speech, Freedom Academy, Boys State, and was an Eagle Scout. His family were members of Saint Mary’s parish in Ogden, where Cliff was an alter boy and earned his Pravuli Dei, and Al Altare Dei. He was a member of the National Guard from 1970-1976 in both Utah and Idaho.

Cliff married the love of his life Marilyn Jean Droscher on leap day February 29, 1972 in Elko Nevada, they have celebrated 12 leap year anniversary and their 50th anniversary would have been in February.

Cliff worked in the restaurant business at Sambos and Golden Corral, and opened a family restaurant in Burley, Idaho. After the restaurant business he worked at Flying J and Calpro. He got his real estate license and enjoyed selling homes at Coldwell Banker and Nilson homes. Cliff finished his career at the IRS.

Dad was a family man and avid fisherman who enjoyed gardening, bowling and most of all visiting with his family. Cliff and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and went on many adventures throughout the years.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Doug (Meagan) of Cache Valley, and daughter Carly (Kenny) Of Brigham City, 5 grandchildren Jordan, Corbyn, Sophia, Caitlin, Avery, with one more due in March of 2022; his mother Gladys A. Hayden; brothers, Barry (Pam), and Mitch.

He is preceded in death by his father Mitchell M. Hayden, and his in laws Ralph E. and June L. Droscher.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday January 4th at 12 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel 634 E 200 S Brigham City, Utah 84302.

Viewing will be held prior to services from 11-12.

A special thanks to Hospice and to the Doctors and nurses at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.