June 29, 1929 – December 29, 2021 (age 92)
Donna Crookston Jenkins, age 92, of Logan, Utah passed away of natural causes on December 29, 2021. Born at home on June 29, 1929, Donna was happily welcomed into the world by her parents, Byron Frank and Emeline Alleman Crookston. She was the perfect completion to their family and enjoyed sharing her birthday with her older brother, Ray. Her five siblings are; Lynn, George, Ray, Lola, and baby Rulon, all deceased.
Growing up in Logan, this beautiful blue eyed blonde spent time socializing and excelling in school where she was active in theater and an ROTC Sponsor. She attended Logan High School, Utah State University and Logan LDS Institute.
It was on a blind date that she met Lowell D. Jenkins, a recently returned war vet. They dated then wrote one another while he served a LDS mission. Upon return, they married on Dec. 14, 1949 in the Logan Temple. Logan has been Donna’s lifelong home. They welcomed six children: Martha, Janice, Greg, Sandra, Roxey, and Ron.
Her greatest treasure was her family and she has through her example reared her children and subsequently her posterity in faith, love, and service to others. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and selflessly served in many capacities. The way she supported and loved Lowell in his many responsibilities can only be defined as Christlike.
Donna found joy throwing holiday parties, in visiting neighbors, sweet peas, and making scrapbooks. She loved the outdoors especially sky blue pink sunsets and Tony Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell Jenkins, and her daughter Martha Rose.
She is survived by her children: Janice Stettler, Greg (Elizabeth) Jenkins, Sandra (David) Pack, Roxey (Stephen) Neeley, Ron (Taunya) Jenkins, 21 grandchildren, 58 Great-Grandchildren, and recently welcomed a great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building located at 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan, UT, with a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
Interment will be at the Logan Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Recorded services will also be available via the Allen Mortuaries website following the funeral.