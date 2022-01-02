April 25, 1946 – December 29, 2021 (age 75)

Gail Jones, age 75, passed away of natural causes on December 29, 2021. He was born April 25, 1946, to Maria and LaRellJones in Logan, Utah. He grew up in Malad, Idaho and was the second of four boys in his family. He graduated in business management from Utah State University and then served his country in the Vietnam war from 1969-1971. He ran his own sports card shop, held various other job positions, and later onstarted his own insurance company with his family. He was a very kind, giving, and thoughtful man throughout his life and will be missed by many.

There will be a viewing Friday, January 7th 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at the Northridge 7th Ward Chapel (1674 N 200 W in Orem).

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM.

The graveside service will be Saturday, January 8th at 11:00 AM at the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.