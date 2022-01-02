November 16, 1947 – December 30, 2021 (age 74)



Gary Shan Smith (74) passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was born November 16, 1947 in Cedar City, Utah to Calvin Boyd and Rachel Davenport Smith. Gary married his sweetheart, Deloris Warren, on August 1, 1974 in the Logan, Utah temple and together they raised five amazing children.

To his family he was like MacGyver in the way he could build or fix anything that was broken. Give him a set of tweezers, a button, and a stick of gum and boom …problem solved. He loved working with his hands, being outdoors, and watching John Wayne movies, yeehaw! He was an avid reader and never turned down the chance to read a good book. He had a love of history and museums and could talk for hours about all the things he had learned over the years. Gary had a witty sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. He looked for ways to enrich his children’s lives, and he was ever ready to help a neighbor in need.

Gary served his mission in South Africa and on his way home he was able to tour other countries. He loved that experience.

He worked as an electrician and his favorite type of work was troubleshooting electrical problems. He loved the challenge solving issues. He worked at the University of Utah, the coal mines in Southeast Utah, FMC in Pocatello, and later retired from the INL.

He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Boyd Smith, his mother, Rachel Davenport Smith, and his sister, Sonya Hale.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Deloris, his children Travis (Tracie)Smith, Stephanie (Derek) Crockett, Mindy Smith, Cassie (Levi)Moser, Brook Eldredge, and his 11 grandchildren.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the McCammon LDS Church (403 W 16th St) from 6:00 – 8:00pm. The funeral will begin at 11am on Friday, January 7, 2022 at McCammon LDS Church with a viewing prior to the services from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Burial will follow in the Freedom Cemetery.

The things his children will remember and miss most about their father is his hearty laughter, his love of the Gospel, the way he lit up when they came to visit, his weekly phone calls and voicemails, and the way he would drop everything and be there for his kids anytime they needed him. We were blessed to have him as a dad and husband, and he will be deeply missed. We love you dad.

