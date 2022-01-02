Our beloved husband, father & grandpa, Grant Astle Carling, 82, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 29, 2021. Grant was born in Providence, Utah, in the family home, on November 14, 1939. His parents were George Isaac Carling & Clara Pearl Astle. Grant was the 9th of 10 children, having 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Grant grew up in a home where he learned the principles of faith, hard work, self-reliance, and devotion to family.

In 1962, Grant met and married the love of his life, Nola Ann Seamons. They were married on July 27, 1962 in the Logan, LDS Temple. They were blessed with 6 adorable, wonderful children, 2 sons and 4 daughters. They are Doug (Shari) Carling of Providence, Utah; Sheri (Rod) Mosher of Clinton, Utah; Diane Carling of Logan, Utah; Neal (Jana) Carling of North Logan, Utah; Jan (Darin) Jarrett of West Jordan, Utah; and Vicki Carling of West Jordan, Utah.

Grant graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah in 1958 and then proceeded to Fort Ord, California where he completed 6 months of training and active duty with the Army. He served as an active Army Reservist and was honorably discharged from his service on October 31, 1964. In 1965 he started working for the local gas company, Inland Gas (later known as Jardine Petroleum) putting in 39 years until his retirement in 2001.

Grant was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many ways, including on multiple high councils, branch presidencies, and ward bishoprics; tirelessly helping others any moment he was needed. He and Nola served as Church Service Missionaries for the LDS Employment Office after they retired.

Grant loved to serve others. He was often found shoveling snow for neighbors or helping them year round any way he could. After retiring, he volunteered for the Cache County Senior Citizen Center as a driver for their Meals on Wheels program. He and Nola enjoyed doing this together. They were named volunteers of the month in February 2006 and Grant was named Logan City Citizen of the Year in 2010 for his service with Meals on Wheels.

Along with his immediate family, Grant is survived by his 14 grandchildren: Mac & Cate Carling; Patrick, Chris, Jon, Hayden & Connor Mosher; Srinidi, Taya, Teegan & Nyayla Carling; & Carli, Tyler & Paige Jarrett; & 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Lola (Dee) Savage & Eva (Jim) Johnston; 2 brothers: Darold Carling & Lee (Kathy) Carling; 3 sister-in-laws: Beverly, Eileen & Faye Carling; 1 brother-in-law: David Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.