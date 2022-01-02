Grant Astle Carling

November 14, 1939 – December 29, 2021 (age 82)
In 1962, Grant met and married the love of his life, Nola Ann Seamons. They were married on July 27, 1962 in the Logan, LDS Temple. They were blessed with 6 adorable, wonderful children, 2 sons and 4 daughters. They are Doug (Shari) Carling of Providence, Utah; Sheri (Rod) Mosher of Clinton, Utah; Diane Carling of Logan, Utah; Neal (Jana) Carling of North Logan, Utah; Jan (Darin) Jarrett of West Jordan, Utah; and Vicki Carling of West Jordan, Utah.
Grant graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah in 1958 and then proceeded to Fort Ord, California where he completed 6 months of training and active duty with the Army. He served as an active Army Reservist and was honorably discharged from his service on October 31, 1964. In 1965 he started working for the local gas company, Inland Gas (later known as Jardine Petroleum) putting in 39 years until his retirement in 2001.
Grant was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many ways, including on multiple high councils, branch presidencies, and ward bishoprics; tirelessly helping others any moment he was needed. He and Nola served as Church Service Missionaries for the LDS Employment Office after they retired.
Grant loved to serve others. He was often found shoveling snow for neighbors or helping them year round any way he could. After retiring, he volunteered for the Cache County Senior Citizen Center as a driver for their Meals on Wheels program. He and Nola enjoyed doing this together. They were named volunteers of the month in February 2006 and Grant was named Logan City Citizen of the Year in 2010 for his service with Meals on Wheels.
Along with his immediate family, Grant is survived by his 14 grandchildren: Mac & Cate Carling; Patrick, Chris, Jon, Hayden & Connor Mosher; Srinidi, Taya, Teegan & Nyayla Carling; & Carli, Tyler & Paige Jarrett; & 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Lola (Dee) Savage & Eva (Jim) Johnston; 2 brothers: Darold Carling & Lee (Kathy) Carling; 3 sister-in-laws: Beverly, Eileen & Faye Carling; 1 brother-in-law: David Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City, Utah for the great care and love Grant received in his final days. We also want to thank the staff of Comfort Care of Logan for the years of in home care and friendship along with Logan Regional Hospital staff in helping Grant begin healing when he fell and broke his hip.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 125 West 600 North in Logan. Friends may visit with family on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. or on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your local missionary or humanitarian fund or to the Cache County Senior Citizens Center by visiting their gift shop.