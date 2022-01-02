August 9, 1937 – December 30, 2021 (age 84)
Janet Peterson Frederick, age 84, of Providence Utah passed away of natural causes in Logan, Utah, and has returned to her heavenly home. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Janet was born in Roosevelt, Utah, the first of three children born to Oliver Haws Peterson and Virginia Perry Peterson. She married her sweetheart, Cloyd A. Frederick February 4, 1954 in Logan, Utah and they were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. They have two children, Kim Frederick and Pamela Frederick Stoddard.
Janet attended school in Mendon Elementary and graduated from South Cache High School.
As a young lady, she was very talented in embroidery, knitting, crocheting and cooking. She played piano and accordion and shared her beautiful music. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals especially dogs.
Soon after she and Cloyd married, they relocated to Kansas while Cloyd served in the United States Army. After he was honorably discharged, May of 1962, they returned to Utah to make it their home. Together they started their own business, Autocare Body Shop, which they owned and operated for over 20 years. Janet was the bookkeeper through that time. The business was then purchased, owned and managed by his son Kim Frederick and his wife Loretta Frederick. They also partnered with their son Kim and his wife Loretta , in motor sports and owned and operated Cache Valley Yamaha which they enjoyed.
Janet and Cloyd had a love of antiques all of their married life and collected many outstanding pieces of glassware, furniture and collectables. They opened an antique store and proudly displayed intricate items. It was a successful business and a fun hobby as well.
One of their joy was spending winter months in the warmth of Arizona during the winter season, a place that they loved and traveled over many years.
The many family gatherings that they hosted, will always be cherished. The camping, fishing, hunting, boating and water skiing together are moments that will never be forgotten.
Janet is survived by her children Kim Frederick (Loretta), and Pamela Frederick Stoddard. She is also survived by five Grand children, Cody Frederick, Brandy F. Powell (Ryan), TaNiel F. Low (Travis), Shaun Stoddard, Dustin Stoddard (Chelise) plus nine Great-Grand children.
She is preceded in death by her siblings Perry Peterson and Vaughn Peterson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Logan Regional Hospital, the Hospice Team and other professional care that was given to our beloved mother Janet.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, January 5th at 11am at the Providence Cemetery, Providence, Utah.
