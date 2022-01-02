Joseph Storey Weston

January 2, 2022
August 11, 1936 ~ January 2, 2022 (age 85)

Joseph Storey Weston, 85, died on January 2 at home in Laketown surrounded by his wife and sons. He was born August 11, 1936 the oldest of eight children to Lorin and Hazel Weston. He married Lois Arlene Beck on May 2, 1956 in the Logan LDS temple. After her death he married Renate Zazilia Zaschka on December 18, 1967 in the Logan LDS temple.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Tamara (Brad Nelson). He is survived by his wife Renate, three sons; Joseph Ted (Raegene), Max Beck (Shirlyn) and Hal LaVaun, sixteen grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren.

He worked for Utah Department of Transportation for forty years and spent his life doing what he loved: farming and ranching. His was a life of service in the community and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Laketown Church.

There will be a viewing held on Friday, January 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and another viewing prior to the services on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Interment will be in the Laketown Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.

