August 26, 1934 – December 28, 2021 (age 87)
LaVina Speth Done left this world on December 28 to return to her Father in Heaven. She was the oldest child born Fred G Speth and Orlean Smith on August 26, 1934. She married Robert G Done on April 8, 1953. They had four children, Robert Michael, Marie Bair, Gloria Read, Keven Scott Done. She has ten grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren with two more on the way. She has one sister Pauline Helm from Salt Lake City and one sister-in-law Vonna Saxton.
She was preceded in death by Parents and a brother Larry Dean Speth, her husband Bob, a grandson Cody, sons Michael and Kevin, and a great grand daughter in law Becky Done.
We are so thankful for the Hospice nurse Becky and aids Sadie and Brynlee. They had become mom’s friends.
Grave side services will be Tuesday January 4th at 11:00 AM in the Smithfield Cemetery. Please don’t send flowers as Mother always said, “If you can’t bring me flowers when I’m alive then don’t bring me any when I’m dead”. Please donate to your favorite charity.
