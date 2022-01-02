Leola (Lee) Vye Hansen, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday 29 December. Lee was a special sister, aunt, and a friend to everyone she met, including her nurses and caregivers at Canyon Home Care and Sunshine Terrace Care Center where she resided for the last nine months.

We can only imagine how happy she is to be with mom and dad, no longer locked into her disabilities.

Lee was born to Leo & Elly Elvira (Vye) Hansen May 22, 1942 in Maywood, California. She was three months early 1lb 7oz, she was a miracle baby.

Lee lived in Bell Gardens, California, until 1960 when the family moved to Bear River City, Utah.

Lee had no formal education. A retired school teacher down the street taught her her ABC’s. She could write her name and the word love on her own handmade gift cards. She loved to do those for us. What Lee was able to learn through her lifetime was what mom had taught her. Things she enjoyed doing: mowing the lawn with our old push mower, she loved doing dishes, & ironing. Even after mom and dad passed she insisted on staying in the family home. She did fine with guidance.

Lee loved animals, music, puzzles, and was able to do a 1000 piece in a few days. She loved her baby dolls which she got from Santa every year. Most were named Mary after a dear friend. She loved TV and movies. Her favorite Christmas movie was “Home Alone”.

Lee will be truly missed. Surviving are her brother Dick (Cindy) Hansen, Chiply, Florida, sister Claudia (Hal) Jeffs, Bear River City, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Bob, Jack, & Stanley Hansen.

All services will be held at the Bear River City Church (5870 N 4700 W, Bear River City, UT 84301).

Viewings will be held on Monday January 3, 2022 from 5-6:30 PM and on Tuesday January 4, 2022 from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the funeral.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at 11 AM.

Interment at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.