Marie Manning Firth, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 1 January 2022 in the home she shared with her son, Jason in Draper, Utah.

She was born to LeRoy Wilcox and Vida Erickson Manning in Garland, Utah on 12 April 1937. After graduating from Bear River High School, she attended Weber State College nursing school, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1957.

She married her childhood sweetheart Ronald D. Firth on 19 December 1958 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Bothwell, Rupert (Idaho), and Heber City before making their home in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Marie was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including Relief Society presidencies, teacher, choir director and chorister. Together with her husband, she served as a full-time Church History missionary in the Utah Salt Lake Mission from 2001 to 2003. Her love of gardening made their yard a blooming paradise. Her green thumb continued inside with thriving plants. She had a lifelong love of horses and other animals. Marie showed an unconditional love for all she met. She inherited her passion for conducting congregations and the Legacy ward choir from her mother.

She is survived by: children Shaura (Dean) Meservy of Sandy, Utah; Mark (Leisa) of Liberty, Utah; Jason of Draper, Utah; and Kimberly Curtis of Warren, Massachusetts; brother Earl Manning of Pleasant View, Utah; and sister Dorothy Pierce of Brigham City, Utah; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Melvin LeRoy, Glenn Erickson, and David Kent Manning; sister Ethel Mae Manning Firth; and grandson Davis Manning Firth.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 8 January 2022 at 11am in Garland at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 175 South Mainstreet Garland, Utah 84312.

Viewing to be held 9am until 10:30 prior to the funeral.

Burial will be in Bothwell Cemetery.

Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Legacy House of Logan, Home Instead Senior Care of Murray, dialysis treatment center and Applegate Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.