U.S. population to exceed 332 million on New Year’s Day

The Census Bureau estimates that the U.S. population will exceed 332 million on Jan. 1, 2022.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – How does the staff of the U.S. Census Bureau celebrate New Year’s Day?

By counting, of course.

Census statisticians reported that the U.S. population exceeded the historic milestone of 330 million people on July 24, 2020. But headcount growth has increased since that time, especially in terms of net international migration during 2021.

According to Census officials, the United States is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and one death every 11 seconds starting in January of 2022. Meanwhile, migrants from other countries will increase the U.S. population by one person every 130 seconds.

Given those statistics, the combination of deaths, births and migration is expected to increase the U.S. population by one person every 40 seconds for the next decade.

Census spokesperson Derick Moore says that the federal government estimates the U.S. population will be 332,403,650 on New Year’s Day, a 0.29 percent headcount increase or an additional 706,899 people during 2021.

The most recent population estimates for Utah are from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. Those figures, released in early December, indicate that the state added nearly 72,000 residents since the 2020 Census.

Statewide, fertility rates are declining while in-migration is growing, resulting in a headcount of 3,343,552 Utahns as of July 1, 2021.

Census officials report that the world population is expected to exceed 7.8 billion on Jan. 1, 2022.

That estimate is based on assumptions that the world will experience 4.3 births and 2 deaths every second starting in January of 2022.

Those population estimates are based on the Census Bureau’s international database.

Created in the 1960s, the international database now produces population projections for 227 countries with 5,000 residents or more.

The Census international database now projects that the world’s population will exceed 8 billion by 2025.

India’s population is expected to exceed 1.4 billion people that same year, passing China as the world’s most populous nation.