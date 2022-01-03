Census reports historically slow population growth in 2021

Officials of the U.S. Census Bureau report that 2021 was the first time since 1937 that the population of America has grown by fewer than one million people.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Year’s Day 2022 dawned on an America that’s population is still growing.

But not by much.

In their year-end wrap-up, officials of the U.S. Census Bureau reported that “the U.S. population grew at a slower rate in 2021 than in any other year since the founding of the nation.”

“The year 2021 is the first time since 1937 that the U.S. population grew by fewer than one million people,” according to Luke Rogers, the chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Branch.

Rogers explained that America’s population grew by only 0.1 percent in the past 12 months because “births and net international migration have been declining at the same time that deaths have been increasing … This trend has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a historically slow population increase in 2021.”

Rogers’ Census branch estimates that the U.S. population grew by only 706,899 people during 2021, resulting in a total headcount of 332,403,650 on Jan. 1, 2022.

Slow population growth has been a trend in America for more than a decade due to decreasing fertility among young people, increasing mortality among the U.S. aging population, limitations on in-migration and, most recently, deaths resulting from COVID-19.

But America’s population grew at an even slower rate in 2021 than in the years of 1918 and 1919, when the country was battling a deadly influenza pandemic and fighting in World War I.

Due to regional economics and employment conditions, however, the slow growth trend in the past year has not been uniformly felt across the country.

From July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, ten mostly western states experienced population growth that far exceed the national rate for 2021.

Those states were Idaho (2.9 percent growth); Utah (1.7 percent); Montana (1.7 percent); Arizona (1.7 percent); South Carolina (1.4 percent); Delaware (1.2 percent); Texas (1.1 percent); Florida (1.0 percent); Nevada (1.0 percent) and South Dakota (0.9 percent).

Ten states with net declines in their populations were the District of Columbia (a 2.9 percent decline); New York (minus 1.6 percent); Illinois (minus 0.9 percent); Hawaii (minus 0.7 percent); California (minus 0.7 percent); Louisiana (minus 0.6 percent); Massachusetts (minus 0.5 percent); North Dakota (minus 0.5 percent); West Virginia (minus 0.4 percent); and Mississippi (minus 0.2 percent).