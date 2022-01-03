County recorder petitions for return of fee revenue

County Recorder Devron Andersen has formally requested the return of $600,000 in fee revenue to his office budget so that property plats like this one can be digitized to improve public access to those records.

CACHE COUNTY – After a year in office, Cache County Recorder Devron Andersen has set an ambitious goal for his staff in 2022.

“I campaigned (in 2020) on the promise to move the Recorder’s Office forward in the right direction,” Andersen recalls. “We have definitely been able to do that.”

The duties of a county recorder, which are outlined in the Utah State Code, fall into two primary areas: document recording and property mapping.

Documents pertaining to real estate such as deeds, mortgages, liens, maps and plats are recorded and indexed for public access.

Ownership plats are also maintained by the recorder’s office. These plats identify ownership, acreage, parcel addresses, taxing units and owners’ addresses. This information is used in the assessing and collecting process for property taxes.

Among the accomplishments by his office staff over the past 12 months, Andersen cites eliminating a six-month backlog of documents needing to be recorded that were inherited in January of 2021. Much of that workload has now been digitized, making his office more transparent and efficient than ever before.

Those achievements were accomplished while the recorder’s office coped with 66 percent turnover in staffing and a record-breaking 77 percent increase in workload due to a construction boom and a red hot housing market in Cache Valley.

In an early December meeting with representatives of local title companies, Andersen was pleased to inform them that the previous backlog of documents to be recorded was been eliminated.

But a backlog of mapping work still remains.

“With the more than 77 percent increase in workload which came to the Cache County Recorder’s Office between July of 2019 and December of 2020, a backlog of parcel change updates to ownership maps has accumulated,” Andersen admits. “It is my intention to return (in 2022) to maintaining the ownership plats to the standards outlined by the state tax commission.”

Andersen believes that the key to achieving that goal will be converting those ownership plats to a more efficient, accurate and legible digital format.

“The digital conversion of the ownership plats is a process that can be tremendously advanced through a contract for professional services with a commercial company experienced and equipped to digitize maps,” Andersen explains. “It’s my intention to seek these services in 2022 budget year.”

But securing those contract services will require financial support from the Cache County Council, with which Andersen seems to have a rocky relationship.

In July of 2021, the county council members voted to deny Andersen the funds to hire a qualified deputy recorder. More recently, the council members were legally obliged to defer a decision on a pay raise on the recorder until after the New Year.

Ironically, Andersen should already have access to the funds needed for digitizing the Recorder’s Office map work from the fees that his office charges for its services.

Under state code, taxes are intended to fill a county’s general fund, while fees charged to the public for specific services are earmarked for expenses associated with those services.

“From the perspective of the Office of the State Auditor, government entities must track associated costs and revenue for each fee imposed,” according to State Auditor John Dougal. “Fees may be less than actual (average per unit) cost, but not greater than. In other words, a fee may be subsidized by the general fund, but a fee should not generate excess revenue to fund activities unrelated to the fee.”

That interpretation of the Utah code is almost universally regarded as specifying that revenue from county fees will be directed to the budget of the offices that assesses those fees.

In Cache County, however, the fees assessed by the Recorder’s Office are directed to the general fund.

Andersen says that the recording fees projected to be collected in 2022 are approximately $1.6 million. The proposed budget for the Recorder’s Office is $685,000 with overhead costs of $315,000, leaving approximately $600,000 that could be used to contract for needed commercial digitizing services. In November, Andersen formally requested that the members of the County Council return those funds to the budget of the Recorder’s Office.

“I believe that returning the recording fees to the Recorder’s Office for the updating and modernizing of the services we provide is not only a good idea,” Andersen emphasizes, “but also an obligation to those who paid those fees.”