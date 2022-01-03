Ridgeline girls and Sky View boys rank highest in latest UHSAA RPI rankings

Photo by Clint Allen.

MILLVILLE – With not many teams playing during the holiday break the latest RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association didn’t move very much since the inaugural rankings of the season on Dec. 23, 2021, especially among Region 11’s top teams. However, there were a few teams that did move up and down in the latest ratings as of Monday, January 3, 2022.

For girls basketball, Ridgeline (12-0) and Green Canyon (6-3) remain the #1 and #2 teams in 4A, respectively. The Sky View Bobcats (7-5) moved up one spot to #4 to place three Region 11 teams within the top 5. For boys basketball, Sky View (7-3) remained at #3 while both Green Canyon (6-4) and Ridgeline (6-4) moved up one spot each, ranked #5 and #6 respectively. Among all Region 11 teams for both girls and boys basketball the Logan Grizzlies boys basketball team (4-6) fell the most in rankings, dropping from #5 to #9.

In 5A, the Box Elder girls basketball team (7-4) is ranked #8, even after a 60-33 loss to Ridgeline. The Bees boys team (5-4), meanwhile, is ranked #16 in 5A. For Rich, the boys (3-3) are ranked #8 in 1A while the girls (2-4) are ranked #14.

In Idaho, the Preston boys basketball team (9-1) remains one of the best in 4A, especially after recent victories over Logan and Mountain Crest. The Preston girls basketball team (8-5) currently has the best record in the 4A South East Idaho Conference. In 2A boys basketball, West Side is 5-4 with Bear Lake and Malad each with 1-8 records. In 2A girls basketball, West Side is 9-3, Bear Lake is 4-7 and Malad is 1-4.

Region 11 Girls Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 3, 2022

#1 – Ridgeline (12-0)

#2 – Green Canyon (6-3)

#4 – Sky View (7-5)

#7 – Mountain Crest (7-5)

#12 – Bear River (2-7)

#13 – Logan (0-8)

Region 11 Boys Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 3, 2022

#3 – Sky View (7-3)

#5 – Green Canyon (6-4)

#6 – Ridgeline (6-4)

#9 – Logan (4-6)

#11 – Bear River (4-6)

#13 – Mountain Crest (1-8)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – JAN. 3 – JAN. 8

Tuesday, Jan. 4

– Sky View boys are at Bonneville at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.9 The FAN and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Logan boys are at Box Elder at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Ridgeline boys are home against Springville at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Bear River girls are at Salem Hills at 7 p.m.

– Green Canyon girls are at Juan Diego at 7 p.m.

– Logan girls are home against Woods Cross at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

– Green Canyon boys are home against Box Elder at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Mountain Crest boys are home against Wasatch at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Malad boys are home against West Jefferson at 7 p.m.

– West Side boys are home against Grace at 7:30 p.m.

– Preston girls are home against Pocatello at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

– Preston boys are home against Blackfoot at 7:30 p.m.

– Bear Lake boys are at Grace at 7:30 p.m.

– West Side girls are home against Bear Lake at 7:30 p.m.

– Malad girls are at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

– Green Canyon boys are at Bonneville at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Logan boys are home against Century at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Ridgeline boys are home against Grantsville at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Mountain Crest boys are at Morgan at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Malad boys are at North Fremont at 7 p.m.

– West Side boys are home against Firth at 7:30 p.m.

– Sky View girls are at Salem Hills at 5:15 p.m.

– Bear River girls are at Union at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

– Preston boys are home against Twin Falls at 2:30 p.m.

– Bear River boys are at Pocatello at 3 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch.

– Logan girls are home against Juan Diego at 3 p.m.

– Ridgeline girls are at Sugar-Salem at 3 p.m.

– Bear Lake girls are at Soda Springs at 7 p.m.

– West Side girls are at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.