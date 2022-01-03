Janet Bingham age 69, passed away in her home in Hickson, ND on December 30, 2021 after a long challenge with cancer.

There will be a private grave side service in Paris, Idaho with family.

Janet was born October 25, 1952, in Mesa, AZ and later graduated from Chandler High School in Chandler, AZ.

She is preceded by her mother and father, Opal and Lewis Young, brothers James and Elvin Young, Bothers-in-law Ralph Pomeroy and Larry Hobbs.

Remaining behind is husband Merle, daughter Michele Kibler both of Hickson, ND, sisters Anita Hale (husband Thad Hale), Dolores Pomeroy of Richfield, UT and Gloria Hobbs of Mesa, AZ.

Janet married Merle Bingham in December 1978 in Queen Creek, AZ. With three-year-old Michele, the family began a multi locational life while Merle worked in the aerospace and defense business over the following 44 years. At each location she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as librarian and a variety of other callings.

She was a very talented lady who enjoyed helping others during her career as an office administrator, homemaker and engaging in a variety of crafts. Her favorite hobby at one point was teaching classes for making porcelain dolls. These keepsake items were assembled by her students and completed with details to often emulate a new family member.

Her strong love of animals kept the home busy providing shelter for rescued dogs and at one point tropical birds.

Gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name please.

