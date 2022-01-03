John Pitkin Schoonmaker, 82, returned home to his Heavenly Father and loved ones on December 28, 2021 at his home in North Logan from complications of a stroke.

John was born February 28, 1939 in Northampton, Massachusetts to John (Jack) and Ann Pitkin Schoonmaker. In 1948, John’s parents became converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and in 1952 courageously moved across country to Logan, Utah with their children John, Ann, Robert, Cynthia and Debbie – in addition to their entire chicken hatchery business. Like the pioneers a hundred years before them they left behind family, friends and all they knew, to journey west and join their fellow saints – one major difference they came in an automobile.

John contracted Polio when he was five years old and his parents made sure he had every opportunity to excel in many areas of his life.

John graduated from Logan High School in 1957 and went to work for Sperry of Utah making sergeant missiles. He took night classes at Stevens Henager College and became a CPA. While he was there, he was elected student body president and taught classes in math. He worked for Alexander Greer, Bennet & Curran in Ogden. John also worked for Custom Muffler in Logan, Watkins Printing and Cache Honda Yamaha. In 1990 he became a full-time caretaker for his parents.

John was a late bloomer and didn’t marry until the ripe old age of 39. He wed Nadine Herring Turman, who had three daughters Rose Ann, Mary Kay and Carol Lee, whom he loved as his own. John loved working outdoors, mowing, pruning trees and at harvest time, making cider. He loved to see the miracle of nature in the orchard.

He served in many church positions and had a deep love for his Savior. He and Nadine served a Family History Mission at home and he put thousands of pieces of information into his own Family History program for others to use. In his later years, they went to Yuma, Arizona for the winters and gained love for the people as he served there.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Allan Papworth and little great-granddaughter Olivia Hunsaker.