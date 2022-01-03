Judge sentences Logan man to prison for raping a woman after house party

Booking photo for Zachary S. Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison after a jury previously found him guilty of raping a woman following a party more than two-and-a-half-years ago. Zachary S. Miller asked for mercy, telling the court he was sorry for living a “reckless life” fueled by sex and alcohol.

Miller was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He was previously convicted of one count of object rape, a first-degree felony.

In March 2019, Logan City police were called to the Cache Valley Hospital after the victim reported being sexually assaulted inside her home. The woman explained how a group of friends including Miller, were at her house, following a party at another residence. The group stayed through the evening while consuming alcohol.

The victim reported that she went to her bedroom around 4 a.m. the next morning to sleep. She stated that she had taken a sleeping pill to help her rest longer.

Just over two-hours later, the woman woke up to find Miller had come into her bedroom. He had gotten into her bed and was raping her. The defendant continued to grope and assault her, as she tried to push him away, while telling him “no.”

The woman told detectives that she never consented to Miller’s advances.

In November, a jury found Miller guilty, following a two day trial. It included testimony from the victim and other witnesses, except for the defendant, who declined to take the witness stand.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Michael Holje explained that Miller still believed his relationship with the victim was consensual. He asked the court to consider probation instead of prison, explaining how the defendant had already lost his job and likely his future career plans to be a pilot because of the crime.

Miller said he was ashamed for the bad choices he had made. He expressed remorse, stating that he was truly sorry for losing a great friend.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Ronnie Keller opposed Holje’s request for probation. He said Miller’s “reckless life” had led to the victimization of multiple women.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Miller to be transferred to the Utah State Prison and begin serving a sentence of five-years-to-life. He allowed credit though for time already served, but the exact length Miller is incarcerated will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

