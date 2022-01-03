Logan man arrested and charged with allegedly sexually abusing young boy years ago

LOGAN — A 60-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young boy years ago. David M. Davis was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Davis was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with eight counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony.

According to the arrest warrant, Logan City Police officers began investigating Davis after a man, who is now 26-years-old, claimed he had been sexually abused multiple times when he was a child. He described how the suspect, a relative, raped him repeatedly from the time he was 5 to 12-years-old.

The alleged victim described multiple incidents when Davis would expose himself and force him to engage in oral sex. During another incident, the suspect showed a pornographic video and then attempted to rape the boy.

Police interviewed the victim’s parents. They recalled a time when their son disclosed to them that he had been molested by Davis. The parents stated that they confronted the suspect at the time, but he denied doing anything.

Another family member also told investigators how the alleged victim disclosed the same sexual abuse to her also.

Investigators later learned that Davis is a registered sex-offender.

In 1993, Davis was working as a respiratory therapist at a hospital in Bountiful. He was arrested and later convicted for sexually abusing an 18-year-old patient. The victim had previously experienced a brain injury and had the mental capacity of a child.

Davis spoke only briefly during Monday’s hearing, providing the court his name and date of birth. He was ordered to remain in jail and appear again in court Wednesday. He could face up to life in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

