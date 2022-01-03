Lorna Arline Nyquist Rust

Arline was born in Logan, Utah on February 16, 1925 to Joseph Henry Nyquist and Johannah Louise Lauritzen Nyquist. She was the first born of four children.

She grew up in Hyrum, Utah. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from South Cache High School and Seminary.

As a child she worked for her father and after high school she worked at Hill Airforce Base and then at Mountain Bell Telephone.

She met her future husband, John Edward Rust at a dance at the Elite Hall in Hyrum. They were married on November 18, 1949 in Hyrum and later sealed in the Logan Temple. Their union was blessed with four children: Dennis, Gary, KayeLynn and Burke.

John passed away May 12, 1980. After John’s death, Arline worked for the LDS church for 10 years.

Arline was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions, her favorite being the German Name Extraction program. She enjoyed her time as a visiting teacher and she also served a full-time mission in the Columbus Ohio mission.

Arline was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack), her son Gary, 2 brothers, her sister, her parents and her mother-in-law.

She is survived by her son Dennis Rust (Petra), her daughter KayLynn Riggs (John), and her son Burke Rust (Evelyn). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N) on Tuesday, January 11th at 12pm with a viewing prior from 10:45-11:45am.

Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.