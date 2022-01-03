Man sentenced to jail for abusing young girl

Caleb Marble booking photo (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to seven months in jail for abusing a 3-year-old girl in September. Caleb Marble apologized for the crime and asked the court for mercy.

Marble was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, a second-degree felony; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sept. 22, Logan City police officers arrested Marble after he was seen yelling, slapping and hitting the little girl in the stomach. The abuse was also caught on video.

Later while being arraigned on formal charges, Marble said he was dealing with a lot of stress from being evicted and other personal problems.

During Monday’s hearing, Marble apologized again for what he did and said that he had lacked the skills as a parent. He also explained how he had suffered from similar abuse in his family growing up and didn’t want to be the same type of father.

Judge Brandon Maynard sentenced Marble to 210 days in jail, giving credit for time already served. He also ordered the defendant to complete anger management therapy.

will@cvradio.com