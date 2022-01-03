North Logan man arrested for allegedly breaking into Logan apartment and fighting resident

LOGAN — An 18-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Logan apartment and assaulting one of the residents. Christopher S. Archuleta was booked into the Cache County Jail early Saturday morning.

According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers were called to the apartment on report of a dispute. The alleged victim stated that Archuleta pushed his way into the dwelling and started punching them.

The argument then reportedly moved outside to the parking lot and another female and male joined the fight. The victim received bloody knuckles and a bloody nose from the altercation.

The suspect reportedly arranged to go to the victim’s apartment to assault him for revenge on alleged past abuse. He had injuries to his knuckles, consistent with assaulting another individual.

According to jail records, Archuleta was booked on suspicion of felony burglary and rioting, plus assault and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a warrant for failing to appear on an unrelated case in Logan City Justice Court.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

