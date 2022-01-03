UDOH reports 14,754 new coronavirus cases; 4,659 on Thursday alone

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In nearly 22 months of the pandemic Utah’s record for the highest one-day count of positive coronavirus cases was 4,706 on Dec. 30, 2020.

In news Monday from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), the number of new cases from the New Year weekend includes a near-record of 4,659 Thursday and a four-day weekend total of 14,754.

It is an average of nearly 3,700 each day of the weekend, boosting the state’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests the last 22 months to 3,346 a day.

In addition to the Thursday total, 3,799 new cases were reported Friday, 3,267 Saturday, and 3,123 cases Sunday.

The COVID report of 17 new weekend deaths from the virus includes a Box Elder County woman between 45-64 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of her death. There have been 3,804 coronavirus deaths in Utah, 196 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There were 744 new COVID cases found in northern Utah since Thursday. The district’s total case count grew to 36,355 and there are now 34,661 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,688 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Almost 98,000 northern Utahns are fully vaccinated, which is 65.4 percent of the 186,818 living in the states three northern most counties. Nearly 208,153 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Utah’s COVID hospitalizations now number 466 patients, 30 more than Thursday. There are 179 in intensive care, four more than Thursday. Nearly 28,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

A total of 52,431 people were tested since Thursday and almost 4.3 million Utahns have been tested the last 22 months with almost 7.9 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 18.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 12.5 percent.

Idaho’s Monday COVID update lists 4,162 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 319,382. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,833 total positive cases in Franklin County, 754 in Bear Lake County and 608 in Oneida County.