USU administrator named to senior staff of Gov. Cox

SALT LAKE CITY – An administrator from Utah State University has been invited to join Gov. Spencer Cox’ senior staff in Salt Lake City.

Neil Abercombie will assume the duties of senior advisor for legislative affairs and policy in the governor’s office. In that role, Abercrombie will be responsible for managing day-to-day interaction with state lawmakers and working to advance Cox’s administrative priorities.

“Neil has earned a sterling reputation for his solid policy sense and relationships built on competency and good will,” according to Cox. “These attributes will allow him to hit the ground running.”

Abercrombie was originally appointed as director of government relations at USU in 2010 and succeeded to the role of vice president of government relations in 2016.

Prior to those USU appointments, Abercrombie was a public finance and policy analyst for the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

He also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah.

Abercrombie holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from USU and studied public administration at the U of U.

Abercrombie will replace Karen Peterson on Cox’s staff. Peterson was recently selected to fill the House seat vacated by Rep. Paul Ray (R-District 13).

“We’re excited to have Neil join Team Utah,” Cox added while announcing Abercrombie’s appointment Jan. 3. “We look forward to working together in advancing our goals for the people of Utah.”

Abercrombie will assume his new duties in Salt Lake City on Jan. 12, just days prior to the 2022 general session of the Utah Legislature.