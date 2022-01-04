4,661 new COVID cases Tuesday is 45 short of Utah’s all-time record

FILE PHOTO - Coronavirus on black background by Glen Carrie.

Since Monday seven Utahns died of COVID-19, one of them a Box Elder County woman, between 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death. Among Utah’s 3,811 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, 197 of them are from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 4,661 new positive cases, 45 short of the all time record set Dec. 30, 2020; 160 of the new cases are in northern Utah.

The COVID report also indicates 479 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday which is 13 more than Monday’s report. Also, 178 of those patients are in intensive care, one fewer than Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, Utah’s total COVID hospitalizations now number 27,825.

Utah has recorded 656,407 positive corona virus cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 36,515.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.9 million which is more than 58 percent of the state’s total population. Nearly 4.6 million doses have been administered and that includes 12,319 doses since Monday.

There are now 97,793 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated, which is 65.5 percent of the population in the state’s three northern counties, and 208,839 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There were 15,056 Utahns tested since Monday, 4.3 million people have been tested and over 7.9 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 3,754 a day which is the highest it has ever been.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” increased to 21 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” has grown to 14.2 percent.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 4,169 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 320,802 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,852 total positives in Franklin County, 755 in Bear Lake County and 610 in Oneida County.