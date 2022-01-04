Bonnie Belle Jones Christensen, (92), passed away quietly at her home in Thatcher on January 2, 2022. She was born in Salt Lake City on June 5th, 1929 to Joseph Pearl Jones and Almeda Gunnell Jones. She married her Eternal Companion, Evan Cleon Christensen on June 14th, 1946 in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preceded in death by Evan in 2001.

Bonnie is survived by her family of six children; JoAnn Christensen Johnson (John); Claude Jay Christensen (Sandra); Tamara Christensen Myers (Bill); Evan Cordell Christensen (Julie, deceased); Lynette Christensen Drysdale (Rick); and, Kayla Christensen McCoombs (Chris). She was also blessed to know and love 13 Grandchildren; 21 Great-Grandchildren; and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. All of whom will miss Gramma Bonnie and her bright spirit greatly.

Bonnie lived and worked on her family’s farm in Howell until she met and married Evan. The story goes that he “won her in a horse race.” Together they raised a strong family, living and working in Faust Valley and Thatcher. Both later worked at Morton-Thiokol and eventually retired from there together. She continued to serve in the community until her death, serving as a member and local leader in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and as a Volunteer at the Bear River Valley Hospital.

Bonnie led an active life in church service, serving in various leadership, music, and youth assignments. She, along with Evan served 3 missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first a proselyting mission in the New Mexico – Albuquerque Mission followed by two local service missions.

In between church and community service she and Evan caught the traveling bug and toured a number of countries around the world including Israel, England, Africa, and the Middle East to name just a few. They also visited much of North America, including Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean.

That about covers the “fill in the blank” part for our beloved Mother. What remains is the story of a long life well lived. She was, and is, beloved of her family, and has friends everywhere. She was never one to complain or speak ill of others or carry harsh feelings forward. To her family she will always be remembered as “The Soup Lady” and “The Ever-ready Bonnie.” Her smile and happy countenance was captivating and welcome to all who knew her.

She was unique as a woman and a daughter of God and she did her best to live her life according to His plan. So, while we will miss her for a time in our family associations, we’ll move forward with the knowledge that, while our association is interrupted, the love we feel for her and our warm memories of our dear mother are not, and will continue forever. It is good to know that, and that heaven is a little brighter place today than it was last week.

Viewings will be held on Friday January 7, 2022 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E Tremonton, UT) from 5-7 pm and on Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Thatcher/Penrose Church (11475 W 10400 N Thatcher, UT) from 9:30-10:30 am with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.