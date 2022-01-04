February 5, 1939 – December 30, 2021 (age 82)
Dennis Dewain Gray age 82 of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021, in Providence, Utah. Dennis was born February 5, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska to Harvey and Viola (Woodworth) Gray. He married his high school sweetheart, Billie Carolyn Wilson, on September 8, 1957, in Alliance, Nebraska.
Dennis and Carolyn moved to Aurora, Colorado where they had three children. They were baptized members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1967 then sealed as an eternal family in the Salt Lake City temple in 1968. In the early years of their marriage, Dennis worked as an insurance salesman for New York Life. Together with his wife, he owned a dry goods store in Castle Rock, Colorado. In 1982, while traveling across the country, they moved to Smithfield, Utah on a whim.
Dennis loved to learn new things. He was a cake decorator, butcher, florist, and photographer. He learned to blow glass and made Christmas ornaments for their Christmas tree just because he wanted to know how. He even built a pizza oven in their backyard to have pizza parties with friends and neighbors. He served in many different capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as boy scout master, ward activities director, and as a counselor in many bishoprics. The most recent service opportunity was being a missionary for the special needs class at the Sky View High School Seminary.
He always loved serving his friends and neighbors. He had a knack for making people feel special. Dennis is loved by all and will be missed by many. Although his time on earth is done, he lived a life to be proud of.
He is survived by his children, Linda (David) Dyches of Round Rock, Texas and Dennis “Kirk” Gray of Logan, Utah; sister, Benetta (Gray) Snyder, 2 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one infant son, James Morgan Gray.
Interment will be at the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Please join the family for a celebration of Dennis’ life on Saturday, February 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the cultural hall of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Smithfield at 640 N. 200 E.
In lieu of flowers, take some time to serve your neighbors.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.