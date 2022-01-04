Deputies looking for jail inmate who fled from work release program

Booking photo for Bayron Jose Berrera (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a 29-year-old man who escaped from a work release program at the Cache County Jail. Bayron Jose Berrera was last seen in Hyrum, Monday morning.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Berrera is described as being white Hispanic, 5’6”, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Honda Civic with a Utah license plate: F645ZW.

Berrera was last seen at his fiancée’s apartment near 61 S. 400 West in Hyrum around 8 a.m. He reportedly failed to return to jail Monday night.

If anyone has information about Berrera’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com