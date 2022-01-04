August 29, 1933 – January 2, 2022 (age 88)



Eleanor Maxine (Mickie) Tew Barlow was born August 29th 1933 in Salt Lake City Utah to Kathlyn Nyland and Roscoe Milton Tew. She was married September 4th 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple to Wes Barlow for time and all eternity.

On January 3rd, 2022 she passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She served faithfully as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as Relief Society President, Young Women’s Leader, Primary President and Visiting Teacher for many years. She also served with Wes on church missions at the Conference Center and LDS Employment office. They loved to go to the Temple every Friday.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wesley J. Barlow, David J. Barlow her son, and Douglas Barlow, a grandson and one son-in-law, Alan Allred.

She is survived by her children: Julianne Barlow, Bountiful; Joseph (Janet) Barlow, Salt Lake City; Lynn (Kathy) Barlow, Brigham City; Coleen (Gene) Olsen, Huntersville, NC; Andrew (Laura) Barlow, Eagle Mountain; 24 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Brigham City 24th Ward Chapel, 650 Anderson Drive.

A viewing will be held on Saturday prior to the services from 12 noon to 12:45 pm at the church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Maxine’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/maxine-barlow-2022

Visit www.gfc-utah.com to share condolences with the family.

Services entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City, UT 435-723-5326