Hyrum Youth Council gives local first responders 129 handmade blankets

Hyrum City Youth Council gave 129 blankets they made to Hyrum City Mayor Stephanie Miller and Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy Merkley and Hyrum City Fire Chief Kevin Maughn Wednesday Dec. 29,2021.

HYRUM – Profits from Hyrum City’s Candy Cabin were put to good use last week as the Youth Council presented local first responders with blankets they hope will help people in crisis.

There were some proud and happy girls in the Hyrum City Council Chambers on Wednesday as the Hyrum City Youth Council stacked their colorful blankets on and around some tables and presented what they made to help their community.

The girls manned the Candy Cabin all summer long then took money they made from selling sweets to buy fabric to make quilts.

Elise Haslam, the advisor for the council, said the girls worked long and hard to make the quilts then decided to give them to local emergency responders.

“We purchased the material using money we raised and made the blankets as part of our 500-plus service hours this year,” she said. “We donated the blankets to emergency responders and the Cache County deputy for the Hyrum area.”

Hyrum City Youth Mayor Karli King gave credit to council members for the idea of giving the quits to local emergency responders.

“We put a lot of time and love into theses blankets,” King said. “We were going to take the blankets to Primary Children’s Hospital, but one of our council members, McKayslin Reynolds, suggested we keep them local and give them to our first responders.”

Hyrum City Fire Chief Kevin Maughn said he planned on giving them to first responders and the ambulance crew to put in their trucks. The blankets will be used to comfort children who may be experiencing a rough time during an emergency.

“We also carry toy fire hats and give them to keep their minds off of what we are responding to a house fire,” he said. “The kids are tickled to death to get them.”

Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyran Merkley said he was going to keep them in his vehicle to give to kids when he goes into homes during domestic situations.

“It is always good to have something we can give children when we are dealing with their parents in difficult situations,” he said. “I’ll keep them in my vehicle for the right occasion.”

Each of the youth council members were expected to work two shifts in the candy cabin over the summer.

The city moved the cabins near the city offices and restored them with period antiques. Then they opened one and use it as a candy store during the summer. The old cash register was used in the original Saltair, which opened in 1893. There is a big banner in the Candy Cabin, painted by Maurice Wiberg, with Hyrum General Store panted on it. He used the same lettering that would have been used during the 1860’s.

The one cabin was an original log home from the Old Hyrum Fort. The people that owned it were generous enough to give the city the building and some of the materials that were in it.

Hyrum children ride their bikes during the summer to patronize the small wooden log store. They usually pull out their quarters and other change to buy candy. Hyrum Mayor Stephanie Miller said she thought it was a good use of the money they earned.

“I’m proud of these girls for making these blankets for our first responders,” the mayor said. “These blankets and the girl’s service are making a big difference in our community.”