Logan man sentenced to prison for role in shooting last summer

Booking photo for Gabriel B. Sia (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man, convicted of shooting an 18-year-old last summer, has been sentenced to one-to-15 years in prison. Gabriel B. Sia told the court he was now trying to change his life.

Sia was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to reduced charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession or use of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On June 17, Logan City Police officers responded to the shooting of an 18-year-old male after a group fight involving several individuals including Sia. The victim was shot through the arm and the bullet grazed the side of his head.

On Aug. 1, police responded to another incident involving a firearm on Main Street in Logan. Officers reported a “violent fight” occurred involving several individuals. At least one of the two victims was pistol whipped. Sia attempted to flee the scene and was later taken into custody.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Joseph Saxton said Sia took responsibility for his actions and had strong family support. He asked the court to consider sentencing the defendant to 240 days in jail instead of prison.

Sia spoke briefly and said he’d been using his time in jail to reflect on his actions. He expressed a desire to make personal changes.

The shooting victim’s mother told the court, Sia and the other individuals involved attempted to cut her son’s throat, shot him and left him for dead. She asked the court to refrain from any mercy for the defendant.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered concurrent sentences of one-to-15 years and zero-to-five years in the Utah State Prison. Maynard also said he would recommend credit for time served and ordered Sia receive treatment while in prison.

