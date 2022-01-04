Man hospitalized after rollover accident in Box Elder County

Written by Will Feelright
January 4, 2022
Semi-truck rollover near Plymouth, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)
Debris from semi-truck rollover near Plymouth, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a semi-truck rollover, west of Plymouth. The accident occurred Monday night, along I-15, near milepost 391.

The Garland Fire Department reported, the semi was travelling northbound on the highway when it rolled onto its side, crashing off the side of the road.

The driver of the truck was trapped inside the cab and had to be extricated by firefighters.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene and transported him to Bear River Valley Hospital in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

