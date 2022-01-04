Richmond man admits to stealing hemp from Smithfield warehouse

Booking photo for Matthew R. Littler (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Richmond man has confessed to stealing $40,000 worth of hemp from a Smithfield storage shed last winter. Matthew R. Littler accepted a plea deal to some of the charges and will now wait to be sentenced in February.

Littler participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a third-degree felony; and one count of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three remaining charges.

In November 2020, deputies received a report of a theft at a storage shed near 405 W. 4600 North in Smithfield. The complainant reported eight large blue 55 gallon drums were stolen, containing approximately $40,000 worth of hemp product. A 15 foot flatbed trailer was also taken.

Littler, along with Jeremy Breding and Wayne Breding, were seen on surveillance video from the storage center. Some of the stolen items were later located at a home in Richmond belonging to Wayne.

During Monday’s hearing, Littler was ordered to remain in jail and appear for sentencing next month, where he could face up to five-years in prison.

According to court records, Wayne Breding previously accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to serve 120 days in jail. Jeremy Breding also pleaded guilty to reduced charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.

will@cvradio.com