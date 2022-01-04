Stanley McAllister, 77, passed away at home surrounded by family on December 30, 2021. He was born on May 9, 1944, to Lawrence Blake McAllister and Zetta Yvonne Bywater in Brigham City, Utah.

He graduated in California and also lived in Roy and Riverdale. He later moved to Brigham City, making it his permanent home.

In October of 1989, he met his loving partner, Delsa Lou Cornelius. They were together for 32 wonderful years.

He enjoyed spending time with the NRA, going geo-caching, making and shooting guns, woodworking, camping with his family, and was a life-time member of the Golden Spike Trap Club.

He was preceded in death by his sons: Jack Stanley McAllister 1972 and Sean Michael McAllister 1975; mother: Yvonne Bywater 1991; father: Lawrence McAllister 1985; brothers: Jackie Blake McAllister 1995; grandson: Kolton Hundersmarck 2016.

He is survived by his loving partner: Delsa Hundersmarck; sister: Wendy Hales; sons: Aaron Hundersmarck (Meredith) and Jeff Hundersmarck; daughter: Kori Kotter; nieces: Miranda Hales-Beck, Kjirsten Wheeler, Lauren Vega, Jamie Starnes, Bobby McAllister, and Amanda McAllister; nephew: Jackie Blake McAllister; brother: Gary Lee McAllister (Sally); sisters-in-law: Gloria McAllister (Jack), Phyllis Cornelius, and Carol Lucas (Leo); brother-in-law: Keith Cornelius (Millie); 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to CNS Home Health.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

The visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the Celebration, also at Myers.

For those wishing to view the live stream of the Celebration, go to the bottom of Stanley’s obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be expressed to the family.

Interment will be at the Virgin City Cemetery at a later date.