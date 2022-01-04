Stephen Alden Hardy, 82, passed away at his home in Fish Haven Idaho, December 30, 2021. Born April 1, 1939 to Alden Ellis Hardy and Mary Lucille Stephens in Bountiful Utah. He lived in Bountiful most of his life and was proud to be apart the first graduating class of Bountiful High, prior to serving in the Army.

He worked as a mechanic, in construction, and as a maintenance facilitator at HAFB. He had a vast knowledge in all that he did. He married Gail Fellows November 16, 1962. Together they had three children. After their retirement they moved to their Dream home in the Fish Haven area of Bear Lake where he became an active part of the community serving as Building inspector and as a member of Bear Lake planning and zoning- fish Haven district, many positions within the sewer district along with multiple callings within the church. He was a great example, kind and caring man with a great sense of humor and a personality to match, he would have given the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He loved, loved, loved, his grandkids and will be deeply missed.

Survived by his Daughter Celeste (Rhett) Cleverly, sister Gloria Watt, Six Grandchildren and Three Great Grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, wife, and their two sons.

A viewing will be held January 8, 2022 at the St Charles Chapel in St. Charles Idaho 75 N. Main Street (hwy 89) at 11am followed by a funeral at 1 pm.

A viewing will also be held at the Cloverdale Chapel 1450 W. 2175 S. Woods Cross Utah, January 10, 2022 at 11am prior to internment at the Bountiful city cemetery.