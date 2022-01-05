Christine Wylie, 59, passed away January 1st, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born April 21st, 1962 to Kenneth Allen Davidson and Sharol Wayment in Ogden, Utah.

Christine grew up in Washington Terrace, Utah. She graduated from Bonneville High School and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A restaurant hostess and waitress throughout her working career and spent many years serving at Lee’s Mongolian BBQ, an Ogden staple. She enjoyed the outdoors, community activities, was social, gregarious and outgoing. Christine had a big heart and was like a mother to many of her nieces and nephews.

Christine is survived by her children: Joel, Joshua and Jennifer, grandchildren Inara and Quentin, and her brother Kenneth Davidson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Laurie, Lisa, Craig, Gary and twin brother Chris.

A visitation will be Friday, January 7th, 2022, 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden UT 84404.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.