Logan Canyon closed due to ‘whiteout’ conditions

LOGAN — Logan Canyon, US-89 is partially closed after blowing snow caused several slide-offs Wednesday afternoon. The closure is near the summit, where law enforcement reported “whiteout” conditions.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers closed the canyon from the Beaver Mountain Ski Resort to Bear Lake around 3:45 p.m.

Several semi-trucks slid off the highway blocking the road in both directions. Crews from Cache and Rich counties are attempting clear the stuck vehicles and clear the roadway.

Idaho State Police report Emigration Canyon is also closed between Mink Creek and Ovid, Idaho.

Motorists are being advised to avoid either canyon until crews are able to clear the roads.

will@cvradio.com