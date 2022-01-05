Man arrested after high-speed chase in Logan

LOGAN — A 35-year-old man is being held in jail without bail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through western Logan. Tyler L. Roche was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, where he is being held on multiple warrants.

According to an arrest report, a Logan City Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Roche’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon. The officer reported the white Chevy Astro van had an expired license plate.

As the officer turned on his patrol car’s lights and siren, Roche accelerated and allegedly attempted to evade police. As the officer continued to pursue the suspect, they reported the vehicle reached speeds of over 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The chase began near 1000 N. 600 West and continued until the vehicle slowed down and eventually pulled over near 1600 N. 200 West. During the pursuit, the van reportedly drove through two stop signs without stopping and drove into oncoming traffic.

Roche reportedly exited the vehicle and complied with officer’s orders. There was an odor of alcohol coming from his person and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.

Police obtained a warrant to search the van. Inside, they allegedly located needles and syringes, some used and others filled with liquid substance, believed to be methamphetamine.

Traffic along 200 West was detoured for about an hour while officers searched the vehicle.

Officers report, Roche failed a breathalyzer test after being transferred to the police department. A UA sample also showed positive signs for methamphetamine and THC.

Roche participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was arraigned on 11 charges, including failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanors for driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and other offences.

Roche told the court he didn’t have money to hire an attorney. He claimed that he was unemployed and living in the van.

Judge Brian Cannell said Roche had multiple warrants for failing to appear in court for other unrelated cases. He assigned a public defender and ordered him to appear again in court Jan. 10.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

