Our wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and choice daughter of our Father in Heaven Patricia (Pat) Purser 86, passed away peacefully, January 5, 2022

Mom began her earthly journey on February 27, 1935. Her loving parents were George and Relia Olson Anderson of Nibley. She was their fourth child but the first one to be born in the Logan Hospital (or the old Budge Hospital at that time).

Mom loved and respected her parents and siblings. Being raised on a small farm she was taught the values of hard work and honesty, traits that remained with her throughout her life. There were many chores to be done, gathering eggs, herding cows, tromping hay, thinning and topping beets, and no doubt she was the best and fastest bean picker in Nibley.

Her childhood and youth were happy times with memories of many happy holidays and other occasions spent with siblings and cousins at the home of grandparents. She always said she was born and raised in the best of times. She attended Millville Elementary School and graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah in 1953.

A young man by the name of Vern Purser moved to Nibley with his family when he was a sophomore in high school. Thus, began the dating years of mom and dad, the romance blossomed, and a year and a half after graduating from high school they were married in the Logan LDS Temple on October 14, 1954. They made their first home in Logan. In January 1960, they built a home in Hyde Park where she lived the rest of her life. She loved Hyde Park, her neighbors and many ward friends she made over the years.

Mom began her working career right out of high school. Soon after that she started working at Utah Mortgage and Loan, a job she had for many years, when Utah Mortgage moved to Salt Lake she chose to stay in Logan, she was offered a job at Hickman Land Title, she loved her job there, made wonderful friends, she was an excellent bookkeeper and was known to balance a bank statement to the penny all before the computer era. She retired in 1997.

Through her life her family always remained her first priority she worked alongside her children, and taught them a great work ethic.

Mom and dad are the parents of four children Kelly (Shauna) Purser, Herriman, Nancy (Bubba) Smith, Lisa (Ed) Fisher, both of Hyde Park and Mitchell (Natalie) Purser of Smithfield. They have 13 terrific grandchildren along with their spouses and 26 great grandchildren with 3 new ones on the way in the next few months. Grandma will be sure to kiss those new babies before they come to this world! She was so proud to have the titles of mom, grandma and great grandma Pat. The great grandkids never left her house without a bag of candy, and as much as they wanted. And always offering a Rootbeer Float or a Creamy!

Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints throughout her life, holding many callings, Primary President, Relief Society President, and Young Women’s President, she was an amazing visiting teacher. For many years she had a summer and Christmas party for the widows in her ward, which was not only a special time for her but for those ladies as well.

Mom was the most loving, caring, compassionate, unselfish woman we know. Always putting her love, concern and resources in helping and giving to others, not for recognition or praise but just because she loved to serve others.

Mom and dad spent 23 years going to Yuma Arizona for the winter months, along with her siblings and their spouses, cousin Tom and Gloria Anderson and Daryl Ward creating even more wonderful memories and fun times, many of her children and grandchildren visited mom and dad in Yuma, where everyone was treated to amazing meals and homegrown grapefruit, we loved our time spent in Yuma.

Aside from her husband Vern, their children and grandchildren and families, she is survived by a sister, Myrna Knowles, a brother Craig (Faye) Anderson, sister in law Dorothy Seamons, brothers in law Garth (Shelia) Purser and Mike (Judy) Purser. Several nephews and nieces whom she dearly loved, and they also loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, 1 sister, three sisters in law, her mother and father in law, and a great granddaughter Berlyn Smith.

Words cannot express our love and admiration for our special mother and loving wife.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with a viewing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hyde Park Northwest LDS Chapel, 480 West 100 North, in Hyde Park.