Paul Hancey Skabelund, 84, born in Logan, Utah, 13 August 1937, moved beyond the earthly veil on the evening of 28 December 2021. Paul was doing one of the things he was most dedicated to—checking the rain gauge—when he suffered a heart attack.

Paul’s legacy is his family. He married Joyce Roth in the Logan Temple on 13 September 1957. Together they have 9 children, 23 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Paul’s mantra, the “four-letter” word “work,” became the family’s mantra. For many years Paul’s vocation was as a hydrologist with the U.S. Forest Service, but he also worked alongside his family and others at home, in his community, and in his church.

He and Joyce produced bountiful gardens in Utah: Cedar City (1963-67), Springville (1975-2000), and Hyde Park (2000-19). McCall, Idaho (1967-75) was not friendly to vegetable gardening, but berry-picking, fishing, and hunting were. While teaching his children the value of honest labor, he helped each of them discover their individual talents, experience the joy of serving others, and develop a deep and abiding love and respect for the natural world.

With Joyce as a vital contributor, Paul created family bonds, ethics, and traditions that help build community throughout the world. Paul served as a coach (baseball and softball), explorer advisor, scoutmaster, bishop’s counselor, bishop, missionary (with Joyce in Nauvoo, 2003-4), and more.

Having earned his bachelor’s in forestry at Utah State (1959), Paul taught his children and others to value education (the move from McCall to Springville was driven by the desire to give his children proximity to universities), to practice frugality, to fish, to hunt, to explore and learn, to be a friend, to follow the Dodgers and Aggies (Utah State), and to live the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Paul is survived by Joyce and their children and spouses: Grant Paul (Shari Clark), Todd R. (Susanne Heller), Shawn R. (Alexandra Carpino), Lee R. (Mihoko Tatsumi), Jeremy (Maki Yamazaki), Aaron Herald (Seiko Todate), Rebecca Jeane (Ted Hunt), Heather Jo (Andrew Jenkins), and Sierra Lyn (Joseph Abel); 22 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, John Rex Skabelund; mother, Norma Hancey; two younger brothers, Vance Rex and Lee; a grandson, Alexander Ryan (son of Todd and Susanne); and many dear friends and family members.

The Skabelund family expresses deep gratitude for the loving watch-care and ministry of all who have blessed our father and mother during the past few years in Hyde Park and Provo. Special thanks to Lainey Gardner, Terri Toomey, Paola Lara, Faith Livingston, and Diane McLean; we appreciate your service to our parents and family!

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we encourage donations to an organization that blesses people’s lives.

A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 am, Saturday, 15 January 2022, at 480 North 100 West, Hyde Park, Utah. Paul will be celebrated at the same location at 11:00 am that day.