Preston schools delayed because of heavy snow and wind

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Preston Joint School District is delaying the start of classes Wednesday morning after southeast Idaho was hit with heavy snow and wind overnight. The late start effects Preston High School, Preston Junior High, Oakwood Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Franklin County High and Southeastern Idaho Technical Charter School.

Lori Heusser, with the Preston Joint School District, said classes will be delayed until 10 a.m. Busses will run their regular schedules later in the morning to pick up students in time for classes. The delayed start will give adequate time for snowplows to clear roads and ensure traveling is safe for all drivers in and around Preston.

The delay only impacts schools in the Preston area.

Heusser said the wind and snow had made travel in the county difficult Wednesday morning.

