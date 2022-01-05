Providence man captured after running from jail work release program

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Providence man has been arrested after attempting to escape from a work release program at the Cache County Jail. Bayron Jose Barrera was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, hours after law enforcement asked for the public’s help locating him.

According to jail records, Barrera was booked on suspicion of felony escape from custody and misdemeanor drug possession.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Barrera Tuesday afternoon. They reported that he was last seen at his fiancée’s apartment in Hyrum, Monday morning. He had been allowed to leave jail during the day to work but failed to return Monday night.

According to court records, Barrera was arrested and convicted last year for child abuse. He was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail but allowed work release. He was previously convicted of other crimes including sexual battery, possession or use of a controlled substance and unlawful detention of a minor.

This isn’t the first time Barrera has run from law enforcement. In October 2016, he was charged with one count of escape from custody. The charge was later dismissed by prosecutors as part of a plea agreement.

Barrera is being held in jail without bail. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Wednesday or Friday.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com