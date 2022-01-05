Reelected incumbents sworn-in as Logan officials

Reelected city officials were sworn into office by Judge Lee Edwards during the first City Council meeting of the New Year on Tuesday. They were (from left) Mayor Holly Daines and council members Amy Z. Anderson an Ernesto Lopez.

LOGAN – The three victors in Logan’s municipal election in November were sworn into office on Tuesday at the Logan City Council’s first meeting of the New Year.

City Judge Lee Edwards performed the honors, making the reelection of Mayor Holly Daines and city council members Amy Anderson and Ernesto López official.

In the Nov. 2 municipal election, Daines faced off against local businessman Dee Jones, who promised Logan residents a greater voice in the city’s affairs.

In that balloting, however, city voters signaled their support for Daines’ ambitious downtown revitalization efforts by a nearly two-to-one margin of victory.

The city’s official mid-November canvass of election ballots reported 4,100 votes for the incumbent mayor and 2,485 for challenger Jones.

The race for two at-large seats on the Logan City Council had been a three-way affair between two incumbent council members — Anderson and López – versus challenger Keegan Garrity.

Garrity waged an aggressive campaign, mostly via social media. But he was never able to overcome the incumbent candidates’ natural advantage and the benefits they derived from Daines’ public support.

The official canvass of ballots in that race reported 4,313 votes for López, 4,237 for Anderson and 3,733 for Garrity.

Following the canvass count, City Recorder Teresa Harris reported that nearly 32 percent of Logan’s 20,776 registered voters cast ballots in the 2021 municipal election.

The canvass is the official tally of votes for any given election. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.

Following the brief swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, the newly reelected city officials resumed their seats and participated in a routine city council meeting.