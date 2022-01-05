Young Automotive Group acquires Renegade Sports in Logan

LOGAN – Renegade Sports, a powersports dealer in Cache Valley since 1995, has been acquired by the Young Automotive Group. The acquisition was finalized on Saturday, January 1st and Young Powersports resumed operation of the facility located at 1903 South 800 West in Logan on Tuesday, January 4th.

The Renegade Sports facility is more than just a retail and service location for powersports. It also includes a mini golf course, a go-kart track, and motocross track. Renegade purchased the facility from Stan Checketts in 2008 in what had previously been the Celebration Centre.

With the addition of the newest store, the Young Automotive Group now consists of 26 dealerships. This will be the seventh Powersport dealership for the group, making it the largest powersports dealer in Utah.

The company announced on Wednesday that Devin Gardner will be the general manager in Logan.

“I am a lifelong snowmobiler and powersports are my passion,” Gardner said in a statement. “I’m excited for this opportunity to expand Young Powersports into Cache Valley with a new dealership. Whenever the Young group has expanded in any market, it has impacted customers and improved their overall experience, created new job opportunities and increased our ability to give back to the community, which all correspond with the Young Automotive Group core values.”

The Young Automotive Group is headquartered in Layton and includes Toyota and Honda dealerships in Logan.