Alan Cowley Wilson

Alan had a heart of gold, always showing kindness and thinking of others. He was very mechanical and had a great knowledge of how to fix things and could be found tinkering with anything broken that needed to be fixed. He loved listening to good music, including the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and organ music. He could be found blasting that organ music so loud his whole house would rattle! He loved watching a good western and war movie. Over the last few years he discovered a new love in professional soccer, especially watching the women play. He loved making trips with his son Kurt to Riverton and South Jordan to visit some of his children and grandchildren. While there he enjoyed playing board, card, and video games with them. There was always great competition accompanied with lots of laughter. Oh and his sweet tooth, how he loved ice cream and peanut M&Ms!

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed greatly to all that know and love him.

Alan is survived by his three daughters Keri Magleby (David), Kimberli Madsen (Jon), Kelli Lawrence (Paul) and son Kurt Wilson; his 12 grandchildren; his sister Janeth Stevens and brother Brent Wilson. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, his brothers Deloy and Gordan Wilson and Brother-In-Law Dan Stevens.