Barbara Lynne Butler Stevens passed away peacefully from this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1935, and raised in Trenton, Utah, by loving parents, Lerwell Clayson Butler and Eunice LaVona Goodey Butler. They raised a wonderful family with mom’s three younger sisters, Diane Phister, Klea Bruderer and Jan Benson and one younger brother, Bart Butler. Mom went to school in Trenton throughout her elementary years and North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah. She enjoyed her friends from school and had many fun times with some of them throughout her life.

Mom loved flowers! She worked in many florist stores and nurseries during her life and once owned a florist shop herself. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and wreaths, to give to her friends and family. She also owned a bridal business with her friend, Ruthie, and decorated for weddings while Ruthie catered. It was a fun time in her life.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Barbara was married in June 1958 to Farrel G. Stevens. They were later divorced. Together they had four children: Heidi, Randy, Stefanie, and Dustin.

Barbara was a joy to be around, full of fun times and lots of laughs. She made many great memories with her family and friends. She was known for her cute laugh and sparkling eyes. She loved everyone she knew unconditionally

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson, Joshua Owen.

Barbara is survived by her children: Heidi (Bill) Owen of Brigham City, UT, Randy Stevens of Pocatello, ID, Stefanie Repp of South Jordan, UT, and Dustin (Margaret) Stevens of Brigham City, UT; her siblings; 10 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to The Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care and to Tender Care Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

The viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 – 11:45, at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

